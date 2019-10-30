SCARBOROUGH – William Ellery Mason, 85, of South Paris passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Home. He was born in Woodstock on August 13, 1934, the son of Charles B. and Georgia Thurlow Mason. He graduated from Woodstock High School and served in the U.S. Army.

He worked in the wood industry as a millworker. In his younger years he had been active with the Cub Scouts and 4H Club. He enjoyed listening to country music, fishing, camping and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a social butterfly and had a witty sense of humor.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa, his son, Christopher; grandchildren, Mitchel, Mathew, Kimberly, Daniela and Krystal Parish and husband Chris; great-grandchildren, Matt, Abby and Evelyn; and his brother, Wayne Mason.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Josephine, Bessie, Orene, Sandra, Robert, Charles Jr., Edmond and Stewart.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in South Paris. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

