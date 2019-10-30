JAY — Prior to the annual Pumpkin Walk that was held on Saturday, Oct. 26, third grade art students at Spruce Mountain Elementary School decorated pumpkins for the event using art supplies and recycled materials.

The Pumpkin Walk is sponsored by Hillside Sports Club and hosted by Area Youth Sports at their building in Livermore Falls, the former Livermore Falls High School.

Organizer Sherry Labbe had said donations from the previous year help purchase pumpkins for the next year. 125 pumpkins were taken to the elementary school this year.

The creativity of the students was evident during a visit last week to two of the art classes taught by Tammy Lindsey. After she explained the project each student selected a pumpkin then chose items to decorate it with. Chopsticks, pom poms, foam paper, felt, cloth, leftover watercolor containers, seashells, clothespins, feathers, wooden pieces, polar fleece, decorated wires and sequins were among the recycled materials available. Students could also choose oil markers, temper paint sticks or Sharpie markers to draw designs or accent other materials with.

The students had about 30 minutes to work on their pumpkins. A name tag fastened to a toothpick was pushed in to each finished masterpiece so people attending the Pumpkin Walk could know who a decorator was.

After the pumpkins were finished, each student then did a reverse shopping expedition to return any unused items to the supply table.

“It’s cool to see what the kids come up with,” Lindsey said. “Any thing to bring happiness. I have a lot of recycled stuff. It brings out their creativity.

“I started last year when there was an overabundance of gourds. Six classrooms are doing it this year.

“It supports farmers, the community.”

Lindsey said she would be given a gift certificate to purchase stuff for next year.

Students picked their pumpkin up after the Pumpkin Walk. For those unable to be there, any not picked up were taken back to the school for pick up there this week.

