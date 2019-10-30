LIVERMORE FALLS — On Sunday, October 6, George Bunten American Legion Post 10 hosted a dignified flag disposal ceremony for unserviceable flags from the community.

The event was held at the corner of Depot and Pleasant streets in Livermore Falls. In attendance were representatives of Post 10 in Livermore Falls, Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay and local citizens. Each year over 1700 flags are placed with pride and honor at the graves of heroes to recognize their service in the nation’s military. The flags are found in more than 49 area cemeteries.

By summer’s end, those flags are worn and faded, have completed their journey and need to be disposed. Some flags that served on the Avenue Of Flags between Jay and Livermore Falls plus any flags dropped off at the collection box in front of the American Legion Post in Livermore Falls also need to be disposed of.

The flags received a disposal in a public honorable service by flames as called for by the American Legion Officers Guide, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Anyone with flags that need proper disposal should drop them off at Post 10, VFW Post 3335 in Jay or another veteran organization.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: