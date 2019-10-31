AUBURN — Auburn Adult and Community Education courses for November and December have been announced.

Breathing, Stretching and Meditation: Learn tools to help with relaxation and calming the mind to bring a deeper sense of self. No prior experience necessary for the guided seated meditation, breathing exercise known as Pranayama. Begins Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Beginner’s Vinyasa Yoga: Modifications for knee, hip, neck, wrist and back issues. Bring a mat, towel and a bottle of water. Begins Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Maine Driving Dynamics: The five-hour course will include discussions of collision-avoidance techniques, safety issues, driver habits and attitudes, and the basic elements that challenge drivers. Begins Monday, Nov. 18.

Piyo Live, Introduction to Stretch and Flow: Learn elements of Pilates and Yoga in a flowing, low-impact cardio sequence set to contemporary music. Wear comfortable clothing, bring a mat, towel and a bottle of water. Begins Tuesday, Nov. 19

Basic Wire Wrap Jewelry: Create a necklace or two by learning the basic framework for creating simple wraps for stones with holes or without. Bring tools and supplies. Begins Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Jewelry Bracelet, Earrings — Findings: Create a bracelet and earrings, along with the finds to put it all together. Simple ear wires to creating wire style earrings. For the bracelet, learn to create chain links and hook and eyes for clasps. Bring tools and supplies. Begins Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Reiki Level 2 Certification Training: The course is a continuation of the introduction to Usui Reiki Level 1. Reiki Level, requires at least two months or more of Reiki Level 1 experience. Begins Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Call 207-333-6661 or visit auburn.maineadulted.org to read the complete course descriptions and to register. Pick up a brochure at Auburn Hall, Auburn Public Library, Shaw’s Lewiston and Auburn, or Hannaford in Lewiston and Auburn.

