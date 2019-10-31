PARIS — The Paris Public Library Board of Trustees recently recognized Carolyn Blais, of South Paris, by making her a Trustee Emeritus. Serving on the Board since 1986, Carolyn has donated and devoted hours of her time to improving the library and its services. For several years she served as the Board’s President. She has also been organizing the library’s annual used book sale, decorating and cleaning the library’s building and grounds, and keeping the library’s scrapbook collection of Paris related newspaper articles up-to date. She joins Jane Gibson as a Trustee Emeritus.
Mrs. Blais’ designation as at Trustee Emeritus opens a Trustee position on the Library’s Board, which oversees the library and its operations. Anyone who is a resident of Paris, 18 years old or older, is invited to submit their name for consideration for joining the Paris Public Library Board of Trustees. Those interested may just call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected] The Board meets on the third Thursday of the month. The attached photo shows Bonnie Ripley, President of the Paris Public Library Board of Trustees, presenting Carolyn Blais a plaque
recognizing her service and designation at a Trustee Emeritus.
