PARIS — On Tuesday, November 19, at 6:30 p.m., Paris Public Library’s Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club will discuss the junior fiction, historical novel, Finding Langston, by Lesa Cline-Ranscome.

In 1946, as part of The Great Migration, 11 year old Langston, an African American boy whose mother died, moves with his father from beautiful Alabama with its magnolia trees and red dirt roads to the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago.

Coping with relocating, losses, and bullying, Langston is able to find solace in the Chicago Public Library, where everyone is welcome, unlike the library in Alabama which is for whites-only. At the Chicago Public Library, Langston discovers poetry books by Langston Hughes and the special connection he has with him.

Finding Langston is a Coretta Scott King Honor Book, the winner of the 2019 Scott O’Dell Award for Historical Fiction, Kirkus Review’s Best Book of the Year, and the School Library Journal’s Best Book of 2018.

New members are always welcome. To borrow the book, contact the Paris Public Library at 743-6994.

