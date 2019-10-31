AREA — On Wednesday, October 16, the Mahoosuc Land Trust sponsored a natural history program, presented by the Chewonki Foundation of Wiscasset, for Crescent Park and Woodstock Elementary fourth graders. The students rotated through three hour-long presentations: Animal Adaptations, Maine Mammals, and Tide Pools. The kids got to pet a large snake; try on costumes, such as lobster claws and fish fins; and touch or hold mussels, crabs, and oysters.

filed under: