AREA — On Wednesday, October 16, the Mahoosuc Land Trust sponsored a natural history program, presented by the Chewonki Foundation of Wiscasset, for Crescent Park and Woodstock Elementary fourth graders. The students rotated through three hour-long presentations: Animal Adaptations, Maine Mammals, and Tide Pools. The kids got to pet a large snake; try on costumes, such as lobster claws and fish fins; and touch or hold mussels, crabs, and oysters.

Kira Hiebert and Luke Mowery. Submitted photo

WES student Zoie Pelletier, CPS student Tanner Hart, and WES students Bentley Merrill, Wyatt Carter, and Felix Marshall. Submitted photo

WES student Emma Cummings, and Chewonki presenter Emma Balazs. Submitted photo

