NORWAY — The Turkey Trot 4 Hope is the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine’s signature event, to raise funds that support their mission. New this year, organizers are partnering with ‘5210 Let’s Go’ to encourage students and their parents to join in the fun. And, thanks to an anonymous donor, registration is FREE to any elementary student from SAD 17. Fundraising is optional, but participants are encouraged to gather their friends and co-workers and create a team. Sponsors include Sunday River, Ripley & Fletcher Ford, Anthem, New Balance, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Strategic Media Inc., Bisco Properties, Chalmers Insurance, Grassroots Graphics, Norway Savings Bank, Paricon Inc., Perfect Stitch Embroidery, Rising Sun Café & Bakery, Schiavi Home Builders,The Lake Store and Turnbull Team at Portside Real Estate Group. Prizes for the 4 Mile event include season passes and day tickets to Sunday River and sleds from Paricon for the 1 Mile Kids event. Registration is online at https://runsignup.com/Turkeytrot4hope

Sign up early! There is a discount if you register before October 31st 2019 and t- shirts for adults and beanies for all the kids. Join us to make a difference and have fun doing it!

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St, Norway in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. The Center is open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. We offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check out our website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find us on Facebook or call 890-0329.

