BETHEL—Ms. Jaymee Grover and Mr. Louis Gallant were married on October 12, 2019 in a 3 p.m ceremony on Kimball Hill in East Bethel, with Rev. Chuck Mason officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Grover of East Bethel. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Burnell of Livermore Falls.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore her mother’s wedding dress, made of white satin trimmed in lace with seed pearls and sequins. A full train flowed in the back. She carried a cascading bouquet with blue delphinium, lavender, and white roses, mixed with hydrangeas, baby’s breath, and greenery.

Mrs. Grace Sciortino was the maid of honor, and the bridesmaid was Angela Cress. Junior bridesmaid was Hope Heath, and miss Destini Nixon was the flower girl.

George Newcomb was the best man, and groomsmen were Ricky Christian and Caleb Burnell. Jacob Grover was the ring bearer.

Following the wedding, a reception was held at the American Legion in Greenwood. We would like to say a special thank you to Kim Caouette for all she did for the wedding to make it perfect.

Mr. and Mrs. Gallant are residing in Bethel after a honeymoon trip in Pennsylvania.

The bride is a graduate of Telstar Regional High School in Bethel and is employed at Sunday River Skiway in Newry. The groom is a graduate of Dirigo High School in Dixfield and is employed by Ron Savage in Bethel.

filed under: