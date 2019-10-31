REGION — Last week SAD 44 Superintendent Dave Murphy was awarded “Maine Superintendent of the Year” at an annual fall conference of superintendents in Augusta.

Murphy is in his 18th year as the district’s superintendent. Before that, he served as a principal in SAD 44 schools for 18 years.

“Dr. Murphy exemplifies the best qualities in a school superintendent. He has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the students and staff he serves, and is an active member of the community, creating community relationships that directly benefit his students,” Deputy Executive Director of Maine School Management Association, Eileen King said. “Dave is constantly thinking about the 21st century needs of his students and is diligent in ensuring that they have the supports and the programs they need to be successful citizens. Dave is a caring and thoughtful leader who turns challenges into opportunities for his staff and students.”

“Dr. Murphy has been a tireless advocate for the students and staff of our district, creating many valuable educational opportunities,” chairman of the SAD 44 School Board Bonnie Largess said. “This award is well deserved.”

Largess has worked with Murphy on the board the last 13 years.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Murphy said. “I look at it more along the lines that I’ve been chosen to represent what is going on in schools. I am representing all the other superintendents in Maine and the great things that are happening in Maine schools.”

His job has come with many ups and downs over the nearly two decades he’s been superintendent. Some of the challenges have included the town withdrawal efforts, the school consolidation process and losing $2.5 million in state aid.

With the struggles have come many rewarding experiences also, he said. He thanked the board of directors for playing a role in this.

“I think the overall support that I’ve been able to receive from the school board has been key,” Murphy said. “We have been able to score some impressive opportunities for our kids.”

He cited the sister school relationship they recently formed with a school in China, the dual enrollment program with Central Maine Community College and the Telstar Freshman Academy as examples.

“I think ultimately, the ability to know our kids and know are families is huge,” Murphy said. “We try to make everything about the kids, everything, every decision. We try to live by that, it’s not always easy, but we just keep looking ahead.”

As of now, his future remains being superintendent. He was just given a five-year contract by the school board.

He said as long as he keeps enjoying the work and continues to receive the support of the board, he’ll stay around.

