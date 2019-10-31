AUGUSTA – Nancy Duchesneau passed quietly on Oct. 27, 2019 after a brief illness with cancer. She was born July 7, 1941, daughter of Leon and Rita Lacasse Bellmore.

Nancy attended Lewiston schools and worked at Labadie’s Bakery as a young woman and several businesses in Lewiston. She went on to work at CMMC where she was employed until her retirement in her 70s. She was always positive about her work there and her co-workers.

After her husband’s death she went on many outings with her colleagues and also belonged to a Red Hatter’s Group. She stayed busy making jewelry, decorating her home and pampering her cat ‘Coconut.’ She was also an avid reader and attended The East Auburn Baptist Church for a time.

Nancy suffered from anxiety and after she fully retired from CMMC she fell into a serious depression which she had difficulty managing. She went to Assisted Living to ensure her safety and care. This was a trying time for her and a great loss of her independence.

While at Capital City Manor in Augusta she was finally matched with a roommate she was compatible with. Both women shared the same interests.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Maurice; her sister, Arlene White, and her younger brother, George.

She is survived by her stepson, Normand Duchesneau and wife, Sue and their two children, Lily and Camden of North Carolina; her dear friend, Mary Lutz of Danville, whom she considered her daughter; her brother, Roger Bellmore and wife, Lily of Woolwich, her sister, Julie Murphy and husband, Richard Jacques of Farmington, her sister, Suzanna Bellmore of Turner, brother, Richard “Dicky” Bellmore of Auburn, sister, Claudette and husband, Peter Dingley of Auburn and Florida, brother-in-law, Dennis White of West Bath; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Tommy and wife, Helene Ouellette of Lewiston for all their help and support, and special thanks to the wonderful staff at Capital Hill Manor, Hospice and all who showed Nancy kindness in her life.

Nancy accepted her dying bravely and wanted no fanfare in the end. She requested a simple burial with immediate family and to be buried next to Maurice in Augusta. We wish her a peaceful journey to the other side and a happy reunion with her loved ones.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn.