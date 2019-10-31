To the Editor:

The staff and students at Telstar Middle and High Schools would love to say “thank you” to the Bethel Rotary for its generous donations of school supplies to our teachers.

John Poole and Ellie Andrews came to a recent staff meeting armed with boxes of “teacher goodies” which were not expected by the staff making the surprise even better. The thoughtful items will make a welcomed addition to classrooms throughout the complex. We are very appreciative of the support from our local business community.

Mark Kenney

Principal

and Staff