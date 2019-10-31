NORWAY — Main Street Art Gallery, 426 Main Street in Norway, continues its autumn season with a First Friday Reception November 1 from 5-7 p.m. Main Street Gallery exhibits the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine.

November’s theme is “Fields, Trees and Rocks” featuring the work of a mother, Barbara Traficonte, and her son, Steven Traficonte. These two artists, one a painter and one a photographer, will show works inspired by the blueberry fields, forest trees, and shoreline rocks from around the state.

The Main Street Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 to 5:00 and on Saturdays from 10:00 to 2:00.

Please join the Western Maine Art Group in celebrating this fun event. For more information, art classes, demonstrations, and special trips sponsored by the WMAG, visit westernmaineartgroup.org and on facebook, Main Street Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public.

