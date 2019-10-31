Sometimes the simplest tasks are the toughest – like saying goodbye.

Yet that is what this, my final “Yesterdays” column, is all about.

The Advertiser Democrat has been an extremely meaningful part of my life for 30-plus years – and I am grateful for every one of them. (Maybe there were a few days I was quite so appreciative, but overall it has been wonderful.)

I’ve learned, I’ve grown, I’ve hit rough patches and discovered I can lean on friends and co-workers to bounce back – I’m a very lucky person.

Now it is time to say goodbye and tuck all my treasured memories into a very safe place to travel with me.

After all these years in Maine, I’m headed to North Carolina in a few weeks, where I will be closer to my daughter and I very much look forward to spending time with her.

But I will miss the folks I’ve met here over these almost-35-years and I admit that while I type this my eyes are misting over – saying goodbye IS tough.

I do have some good news to pass along, my friend Gene Shanor, with whom I have worked with for years and years, will continue the tradition of the “Yesterdays” column.

So, please keep mailing your comments and photos to Advertiser Democrat, 220 Main Street, Suite 1, Norway, ME 04268 or drop off your information at the Advertiser office (220 Main Street, Suite 1, Norway) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. I’m sure Gene will be adding additional ways to reach him in the near future.

So, my friends and readers, it’s time for the tough task:

Goodbye. Thanks for being a part of my life and for sharing some of yourself with me. I treasure my time spent with you.

