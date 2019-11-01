“Fly Rod Fast” – 7th grader, Teresa Fast set a new Regatta record in the girls’ fly-casting event with her 51’10” cast. She is probably glad that she didn’t have to wear the outfit that “Fly Road” Crosby did. Paula Kane

