KINGFIELD — What started as an elective after-school gardening program at Kingfield Elementary School in 2015 has taken root and grown into something that is shared with all K-4 students as part of the regular curriculum.

Kingfield Elementary School student Amelia Prince adds whipped cream to a serving of apple crisp during the school's annual Growing Gardeners Harvest Meal on Thursday, Oct. 24. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

Lightly Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients: 
1 butternut squash or other winter squash
1 tablespoon butter
1 medium onion
1 green bell pepper, diced
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 can coconut milk
3 cups water
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional:
Sour cream
Scallions
Fresh Cilantro

Directions: 
To prepare the squash, peel off the tough skin with a potato peeler. Cut the squash in half lengthwise with a sharp knife, then scoop out the seeds. (You can save the seeds for a tasty snack later, if you like. Just clean the gloop off, then toast them.)

Next, slice off the stem and very bottom of the squash and throw them away. Take each half of the squash and place it face down on a cutting board. Chop each into half-inch slices, then turn each slice into cubes.

Put a large pot or Dutch oven on the stove on medium heat. Melt the butter and let the pot get hot. Add the onion, green pepper and garlic. Sauté for two minutes.

Add the cubed squash and spices and stir it all together. Put a lid on the pot and let it cook for another two minutes. Add the coconut milk and water and stir.

Bring the soup to a boil, then turn down the heat to low and let it cook for about 30 minutes, or until the squash is tender.

Taste the soup and add salt and pepper as needed.
If you have an immersion blender, you can purée the soup in the pot. If you have a normal blender, wait until the soup has cooled before transferring it to the blender. Purée until smooth.

Taste again and add any more salt and pepper it may need.

You can enjoy the soup as-is or serve it with another drizzle of coconut milk or a dollop of sour cream, plus some chopped scallions or cilantro.

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Community Coalition and Maine SNAP-Ed

Black Bean Mexican Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients: 
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 small onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
4 cloves of garlic, minced or 1 tsp. garlic powder
1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes
4 cups black beans, cooked or canned with liquid
2 potatoes, peeled and diced
4 cups water
½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 tablespoon cumin
1/3 cup lime juice or juice from 1 lime
Hot sauce to taste

Directions:
Heat oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Sauté the onion for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes.

Stir often.

Add the beans, potatoes and water. Bring to a boil; then reduce to medium-low heat.

Cover and cook for 20 minutes.

Add the cilantro, cumin, lime juice and hot sauce, if desired. Stir and cook for 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Refrigerate leftovers.

Notes: 
Try topping soup with non-fat sour cream chopped cilantro and baked tortilla chips.

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Community Coalition and Maine SNAP-Ed

“It has really changed the culture of K-4 now that it is part of the curriculum. It is part of our school community. That was the goal from the beginning,” said teacher Selina Warren, co-author of the Growing Gardeners curriculum.

Before teaching at KES, Warren taught in Skowhegan schools. While there, she was also working on her Master of Education. Her thesis focus was nutrition and nature, she said.

“I realized the gardening curriculum we were working with was geared to city classrooms,” Warren said. “Growing Gardeners is geared to rural classrooms. The only difference between what we were doing here at Kingfield and what we are doing this year is that all the students are involved.”

The twelve-week program is divided into spring and fall sessions and covers four themes: gardening, physical activity, cooking and nutrition.

Students Penelope Hodgins, at left, and Lorenzo Warren sell seeds during the annual Harvest Meal at Kingfield Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 24. The seeds were harvested from produce grown in the school's Growing Gardeners garden. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

In the spring, students prepare the soil, plant seeds and seedlings, and tend to plants. Over the summer, Warren and other volunteers water and care for the growing vegetables. When fall rolls around, the young gardeners begin harvesting and enjoying the bounty.

Each week throughout the harvest season, Laura Quynn, SNAP-Ed program coordinator with Healthy Community Coalition, guides students in preparing a dish from that week’s harvest. SNAP-Ed is the education component of the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Penelope Hodgins sells seeds harvested from produce grown in the Kingfield Elementary School Growing Gardeners garden. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

“By changing our model we have been able to reach more students,” Quynn said. When the program first started, Quynn had about 35 students. Now that it is part of the regular school day, about 60 kids are involved, she said.

The harvest is supplemented with produce from Hope Harvest Community Garden in Farmington, and crop shares from Riverweb, a farm in Avon, and Berry Fruit Farm in Livermore.

The culmination of the lesson plan is the annual Harvest Meal where students prepare food and serve it to their families and school community members.

The menu for this year’s meal, held on Thursday, Oct. 24, was full of hearty soups, homemade cornbread and fresh apple crisp.

Gardeners also saved seeds and sold them, along with surplus produce, at a farmers’ market held during the meal. Funds raised through the market will be used to purchase compost and other materials needed to continue the program.

“My favorite part is working in the garden and turning the soil,” said Willow Bachelder, 8, of Salem, as she set a crock of butternut squash soup on the serving tables.

Her classmate, Giovanna Caldwell, 8, of Lexington said she discovered purple and black beans inside a bean pod once. “That was really weird,” she said. “I really liked learning how to grow lots of veggies and I learned they taste yummy.”

“We learned what all plants need to grow,” the girls said in unison before singing the theme song of the program, “Sun, soil, water, and air; everything we eat; and everything we wear; comes from sun, soil, water, and air.”

 

