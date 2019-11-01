Lightly Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash or other winter squash

1 tablespoon butter

1 medium onion

1 green bell pepper, diced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 can coconut milk

3 cups water

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional:

Sour cream

Scallions

Fresh Cilantro

Directions:

To prepare the squash, peel off the tough skin with a potato peeler. Cut the squash in half lengthwise with a sharp knife, then scoop out the seeds. (You can save the seeds for a tasty snack later, if you like. Just clean the gloop off, then toast them.)

Next, slice off the stem and very bottom of the squash and throw them away. Take each half of the squash and place it face down on a cutting board. Chop each into half-inch slices, then turn each slice into cubes.

Put a large pot or Dutch oven on the stove on medium heat. Melt the butter and let the pot get hot. Add the onion, green pepper and garlic. Sauté for two minutes.

Add the cubed squash and spices and stir it all together. Put a lid on the pot and let it cook for another two minutes. Add the coconut milk and water and stir.

Bring the soup to a boil, then turn down the heat to low and let it cook for about 30 minutes, or until the squash is tender.

Taste the soup and add salt and pepper as needed.

If you have an immersion blender, you can purée the soup in the pot. If you have a normal blender, wait until the soup has cooled before transferring it to the blender. Purée until smooth.

Taste again and add any more salt and pepper it may need.

You can enjoy the soup as-is or serve it with another drizzle of coconut milk or a dollop of sour cream, plus some chopped scallions or cilantro.

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Community Coalition and Maine SNAP-Ed