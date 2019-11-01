CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be hosting Dave Fuller- “Identifying and Products from Balsam Fir” on Tuesday, November 19, at 7-7:30 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office on the Dutch Gap Road.

Please note the change of date. We usually meet on the fourth Tuesday but because of Thanksgiving, we are moving the meeting to the third Tuesday. So mark your calendars now. The meeting itself will begin at 6:30. All meetings and events are free and the public is cordially invited to attend.

Join Dave Fuller of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in learning about creative uses of balsam fir beyond two-by-fours and pulp for paper. See hands-on examples as well as through a slideshow. There will be something to learn for all ages! Come and join the fun.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: