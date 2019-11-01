MONDAY, Nov. 4

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in Dingley Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 5

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Election Day. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For poll locations, go to www.lewistonmaine.gov/117/Elections, or www.auburnmaine.gov/pages/government/election-and-voting

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m., Androscoggin County Courthouse. Agenda includes vote on 2020 budget.

LEWISTON — Board of Appeals meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

