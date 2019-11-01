FARMINGTON—Author and teacher, Janet Pesaturo, will present a talk titled “Using Trail Cameras to Study Wildlife Behavior,” on Wednesday, November 13 at 7 p.m., in Thomas Auditorium, Preble Hall, at the University of Maine-Farmington. Her one-hour presentation will introduce listeners to trail cameras—how they work and how to set them up—and then discuss strategic camera placement for capturing photos and videos revealing the secret habits of animals. The talk, sponsored by Western Maine Audubon, is free and open to the public. It will be followed by a book sale.

“Camera traps” are taking wildlife research by storm because they are a noninvasive way to literally shed new light on the private lives of wild creatures. But you don’t need to be a scientist. Anyone with curiosity, persistence, and an inexpensive trail camera can study cutting edge animal behavior topics. Join us to learn how. Many of Janet’s own photos and videos will be featured in this presentation.

With a master’s degree in conservation biology and a Level III CyberTracker certificate, Janet Pesaturo teaches wildlife tracking and camera trapping at Winterberry Wildlife in Massachusetts. She is the author of “Camera Trapping Guide: Tracks, Sign and Behavior of Eastern Wildlife” and chronicles her nature discoveries and adventures in a blog at WinterberryWildlife.OurOneAcreFarm.com. She manages the popular Facebook group “Trail Camera Photos and Videos” where anyone can share their own material or simply follow along and enjoy other postings.

