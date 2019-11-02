BOSTON — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins beat Ottawa 5-2 Saturday night, in a game in which the Senators’ Scott Sabourin was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being taken off on a stretcher.

Sabourin was taken from the ice with his head immobilized following a collision with David Backes in which the players’ helmets hit at nearly full speed early in the first period.

Sabourin gave the crowd a “thumbs up” as he was taken from the arena.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston (10-1-2), which has lost just once in regulation this season.

Tuukka Rask made 30 saves, including eight when Boston was short-handed for six straight minutes.

PENGUINS 2, OILERS 1: Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to lift visiting Edmonton over Pittsburgh.

Brian Dumoulin of Biddeford scored a short-handed goal for Pittsburgh, which has lost four of its last six.

DEVILS 5, HURRICANES 3: P.K. Subban scored early in the third period, lifting New Jersey to its first road win this season.

Miles Wood had a goal and an assist for New Jersey, which entered having been outscored 14-2 in three road games.

RANGERS 2, PREDATORS 1: Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves to lead New York at Nashville, Tennessee.

Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, who have won 3 of 4.

PANTHERS 4, RED WINGS 0: Sergei Bobrovsky got his first shutout with Florida, and Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and an assist as the Panthers beat visiting Detroit.

ISLANDERS 1, SABRES 0: Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves, and New York won its ninth straight game.

Derick Brassard scored in the first period as the Islanders continued their longest unbeaten streak in 30 years.

FLAMES 3, BLUE JACKETS 0: Sean Monahan, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and David Rittich got the shutout for Calgary at Columbus.

