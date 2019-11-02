NORWAY – Elizabeth Beryl Knight died Oct. 29, 2019 at the Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Betty was born on Oct. 27, 1925, the only child of Harry and Lila (Tracy) Knight.

She graduated from Norway High School in 1944 and worked at Norway National Bank (now Key Bank) from 1945 until her retirement in 1987. After her graduation she moved with her parents to the family farm on Hooper Ledge Road, where she lived until 2003, when she moved to the Town and Country Mobile Home Village. She was a longtime volunteer with AARP and the Stephens Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

An avid reader, Betty kept the Paris Public Library staff jumping to keep finding new books for her. She enjoyed playing golf and bowling with her many friends and traveled far and wide with her dear friend, Mary Henderson and Mary’s son, Glenn.

She knew everyone in town and could tell you their connections by consulting her mental card file. Betty liked a good joke and a cold beer. She loved to go out for breakfast and was partial to a nice slice of rhubarb pie.

She is survived by many cousins on both sides of her family.

Her family is most grateful to the staff at the Norway Center for caring for Betty, to Constellation Hospice, and to Sally Nash for her support and friendship

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 9 at Norway Pine Grove Cemetery in South Paris.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

To remember Betty with a tribute, send a check (payable to Norway Rehab Center Resident Council) to

Norway Rehab

c/o Georgia Cram

29 Marion Ave.

Norway, ME 04268

or to

Responsible Pet Care

P.O. Box 82

Norway, ME 04268

