While we were researching the matter of what people like to collect, we stumbled across one man who collects belly button lint and another who maintains a disturbingly large collection of toenail clippings.

To be honest, it kind of freaked us out. So with that in mind, we’re going to just stay mainstream here and give a list of the most popular items to collect, according to a variety of sources.

Washington Post photo

* Advertising collectibles: You know. Like all that Moxie memorabilia you have hanging in your man cave.
* Antique furniture: You can collect the stuff, but God help you if you try to sit in your wife’s antique rocker.
* Vinyl records: The people who collect old albums are really, really passionate about it. Scary passionate, we’d say.
* Comic books: A collection that is a joy to behold and especially if it makes you rich!
* Coins and currency: I can’t amass ordinary money, so I don’t know how I’d possibly collect the rare stuff.
* Classic cars: Not me. See above item about ordinary money.
* Trading cards: Have you even talked to your mom once since she threw away your entire collection of baseball cards? Don’t blame you.
* Dolls and toys: Remember Cabbage Patch Kids? Beanie Babies? Back in their time, nice old ladies would belt you in the mouth to get at these collectibles.
* Stamps: I tried collecting these, but I kept having to mail things out, so it went nowhere.
* Wine: I tried collecting wine, but I kept getting thirsty so it went nowhere.
* Rocks and gems: I tried collecting rocks once, but I kept running out of slingshot ammo so it went nowhere.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
b section, collectibles
Related Stories
Latest Articles