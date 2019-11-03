While we were researching the matter of what people like to collect, we stumbled across one man who collects belly button lint and another who maintains a disturbingly large collection of toenail clippings.

To be honest, it kind of freaked us out. So with that in mind, we’re going to just stay mainstream here and give a list of the most popular items to collect, according to a variety of sources.

* Advertising collectibles: You know. Like all that Moxie memorabilia you have hanging in your man cave.

* Antique furniture: You can collect the stuff, but God help you if you try to sit in your wife’s antique rocker.

* Vinyl records: The people who collect old albums are really, really passionate about it. Scary passionate, we’d say.

* Comic books: A collection that is a joy to behold and especially if it makes you rich!

* Coins and currency: I can’t amass ordinary money, so I don’t know how I’d possibly collect the rare stuff.

* Classic cars: Not me. See above item about ordinary money.

* Trading cards: Have you even talked to your mom once since she threw away your entire collection of baseball cards? Don’t blame you.

* Dolls and toys: Remember Cabbage Patch Kids? Beanie Babies? Back in their time, nice old ladies would belt you in the mouth to get at these collectibles.

* Stamps: I tried collecting these, but I kept having to mail things out, so it went nowhere.

* Wine: I tried collecting wine, but I kept getting thirsty so it went nowhere.

* Rocks and gems: I tried collecting rocks once, but I kept running out of slingshot ammo so it went nowhere.

