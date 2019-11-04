WATERFORD — Experienced card designer Dianne Morse-Leonard of Waterford is offering a Christmas card-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Town Office on Route 35.

Morse-Leonard has been an independent Stampin’ Up! demonstrator for nine years. This is part of the monthly card-making classes provided through the Waterford Recreation Department. The workshop will include a potluck lunch.

The cost of the workshop is $30, half of which will cover all materials. The rest of the funds raised will be donated to the Waterford Fuel Fund in the name of the Waterford Congregational Church. The Emergency Fuel Fund is available to Waterford residents in need of financial assistance to keep their homes warm in the winter.

Each participant will be able to make up to 12 cards using six designs.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Jasmine Merrill at the Town Office, 207-583-5261, or Morse- Leonard at [email protected] by Monday, Nov. 11.

Door prizes will be awarded and used stamp sets and supplies will be available for sale. Those bringing a dish to share should advise Morse-Leonard.

