DEAR SUN SPOTS: Calvary United Methodist Church of Lewiston wishes to thank all the community business owners and parishioners for the donations and hard work to make its recent Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction a success. It is this type of support that enables the church to help people in need. — Calvary Leadership Team, Lewiston

ANSWER: There is always room in Sun Spots for these public messages of appreciation. Speaking of turkey dinners, if you are belong to a church or other nonprofit that is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner open to the public, the Sun Journal will announce it in Community News. And if you need donations of cash, food or volunteers, Sun Spots will get the word out to find the help you need. We would also like to use this information along with stories to create a possible upcoming feature.

If you are in charge of such an event or take part by volunteering, please email or write to Sun Spots and send your letter to the contact information at the end of this column no later than Nov. 12.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The letter published in the Oct. 31 Sun Spots regarding the red and black wool fabric request made me want to share another source for fabric, fabric.com. I first found this company through Amazon and I have ordered from them twice, and was very satisfied. There are actually a lot of interesting links to various Amazon affiliates at the bottom of the page. Thanks for all you do — Tracy, no town

ANSWER: I have ordered from that site as well. Thanks for reminding me, Tracy. It’s good to have options. For those of us who own computers and know how to use them, these requests are simple. However, there are those who don’t own computers, know how to use them, or simply don’t like them, so sometimes what’s needed turns into more of a scavenger/treasure hunt.

Fortunately, we have friends and neighbors and Sun Spots to help spread the word when we need something. As a baby boomer who grew up in a family with four children, I remember a time when our clever mother sewed all our clothes . . . she even made a Western-style black-and-red checked flannel shirt for our dad. Going to the fabric store or to the “Five-and-Dime” to choose patterns, fabric, and all the notions, and then having a root beer float at the counter — now those were the days!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: How do you use a spring form pan to make a cheesecake? And do you serve the dessert with the pan’s bottom intact or remove it? — Patty, Topsham

ANSWER: Be sure the bottom and sides of the pan fit together securely and once the clamps are shut, line the bottom with parchment paper cut to fit and fill the pan according to your recipe, then bake and let it cool.

Then use a butter knife to loosen the edges, unhinge the clasp and remove the pan’s sides. You can serve the dessert with the bottom of the pan in place or remove the bottom by lifting the cake with a wide spatula and sliding it onto a plate for cutting. Either way, enjoy!

