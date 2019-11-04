LIVERMORE FALLS — The Town Office will be closed Tuesday because of voting.
There will also be no Board of Selectmen’s meeting Tuesday night.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: The best Trump defense — nothing happened
-
Dear Abby
Wife can’t forgive herself for her own costly error
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Data reveals heavy workload by Lewiston schools nurses
-
News
Auburn City Council agrees on concept to lower income requirement for agricultural zone
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Mechanic Falls councilor resigns