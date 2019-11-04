TURNER — After several months of an uncertain future, the town’s historical GAR Hall has a new owner.

Turner property owner Kerry Thomas was awarded the building by the Board of Selectmen for his offer of $15,650.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said at Monday night’s selectmen meeting that the town received two bids, and Thomas’ was the highest.

The town decided to sell the hall at 29 Howes Corner Road after it was closed for safety reasons in August.

Schaub said the sale is “contingent to the execution of a purchase and sale agreement,” which would need to be done within the next two business days.

The board voted to have the proceeds from the sale go to Turner’s obsolete buildings account.

The board also unanimously approved licensing a medical marijuana storefront for Curate Cannabis at 11 Conant Road.

Code Enforcement Officer Bob Folsom said owner Darren Villoni “was very cooperative and passed the inspection well.”

Three junkyard license renewals were also approved by the board.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of two video laryngoscopes for the rescue department for $4,850.

Rescue Chief Lisa Bennett said the department recently trained on the new scopes.

“They are pretty cool, there’s no missing when they’re intubating somebody,” Bennett said, explaining how a tube is inserted into the airway through the mouth. There will be a video scope on each of the town’s rescue trucks.

Bennett also said the rescue and fire departments will host their annual turkey dinner fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, 96 Howes Corner Road.

“We have some really good auction items donated this year,” Bennett said.

Town Clerk Rebecca Allaire announced polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for elections.

