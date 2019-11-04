FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington announces it is offering a Master of Science in special education beginning in spring 2020.

This program offers pathways for undergraduate students, graduate students and adults working in the field to become certified special education teachers and help alleviate the serious workforce need in schools throughout Maine.

The program offers undergraduate students an accelerated 4+1 program, in which they can obtain a bachelor’s and master’s degree in special education in five years instead of six. The program is open to undergraduate students enrolled in UMF’s bachelor’s in special education program or pursuing a 20-credit minor in special education at UMF. This gives students with a wide array of majors a pathway to certification as special education teachers.

For graduate students, many of whom are in the workforce already, the program offers course work that is 70 percent online and 30 percent face-to-face with in-the-classroom work on the UMF campus three Saturdays per semester. Unique in Maine, this flexible model provides working adults with the benefits of both online and in-classroom learning.

For adult learners who have already earned a bachelor’s degree, are working in schools, and are seeking Special Education 282 certification in Maine, UMF offers access to the new Master of Science in special education through its longstanding Special Education Alternate Route to Certification program.

The program includes 13 online graduate courses offered on a rotating schedule. Participants must have access to students with disabilities in order to complete online course assignments and can elect to take only the number of courses they need to meet the 24-credit requirement for Special Education 282 certification in Maine. Students who have successfully completed nine credits through the SPARC program are eligible for admission to the Master of Science in Special Education program.

The Master of Science in Special Education program is also designed to provide students with the opportunity to specialize in areas of need within special education, such as assistive technology, inclusive education and leadership, low incidence disabilities or special education administration. This additional course work will be available through UMF or through collaborative options at other UMaine System campuses.

For more information, contact the UMF Office of Graduate Studies, 207-778-7502.

