POLAND — The Select Board on Tuesday evening heard arguments against allowing the Bog Hooters Tri-Town ATV Club to use the abandoned railroad bed alongside Waterhouse Park and Trail.

Two weeks ago the board approved the club’s request, stipulating it would be a two-year trial starting May 15, 2020. ATVs would be able to connect with Poland Corner and Aggregate roads before crossing Route 26 to Cyndi’s Dockside Restaurant. Club officials said they would police and maintain the trail.

On Tuesday, Marsha and Bob Mullen cited their concerns about safety, noise and reckless driving in that area. Their home on Poland Corner Road abuts the railroad bed, and their daughter and her family live by Plains and Aggregate roads.

It was also learned Tuesday night that a portion of town land where the trail continues behind Regional School Unit 16’s Administrative Building on Aggregate Road is in a resource protection area.

Town Manager Matthew Garside said Code Enforcement Officer Scott Neal said the club would need to apply for a permit with the Planning Board in order for the trail to continue in that area.

Garside told the Mullens they could present their objections to the Planning Board.

Conservation Commission Co-chairman Fred Huntress also presented arguments against the ATV trail with maps and areas where ATVs would be on public roads for long stretches.

In other business, the Select Board approved waiving the $100 fee for the first five calls from persons needing help getting up after falling.

The board also endorsed a motor vehicle accident fee to recoup costs when firetrucks are called to scenes. The charges would be levied at the “at fault” driver and paid by the automobile insurance company.

