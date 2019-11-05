FARMINGTON — Franklin Community Health Network held its annual employee recognition banquet at the University of Maine at Farmington’s North Dining Hall on Oct. 29.

Employees with five or more years of service and at five-year milestones, and those with more than 40 years of service were invited to attend, along with their managers.

Those in attendance with more than 25 years of service included: Muriel Armstrong, Randall Gauvin, Jill Gray, Christine Knowlan, Joel Chandler, Celeste Farrington, Carolyn Hastings, Eileen Parker, Jan Bell, Darlene Dipompo, Sharon Fournier and Annette Tripp.

