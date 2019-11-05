AUBURN — Katie Boss and Belinda Gerry were elected to two at-large City Council seats Tuesday night.

Boss held a commanding lead over the other four candidates with 1,963 votes.

Gerry, an incumbent councilor, received the second most votes with 1,306.

David Young, the other incumbent councilor, was ousted with 1,295 votes.

Other candidates on the ballot included Matt Leonard, 1028 votes, Carl Dill, 395 votes, and Brad Farrell, 278 votes. Dill had previously dropped out of the race.

Boss also ran perhaps the most visible campaign for Auburn City Council this election season, promising to bring new leadership to the council.

Boss ran on improving Auburn’s educational outcomes, strengthening the city’s workforce to attract new businesses, and protecting Auburn’s natural resources.

Gerry spent the last two years promoting efforts like the city’s new Senior Community Center and public transit and has been part of a vocal group of officials pushing back against efforts to change the city’s agricultural zone.

In a post on her campaign Facebook page after the win, Boss said, “Thank you so much to everyone who came out to the polls today. You shared your vision for Auburn by casting your vote, and I am honored and humbled to have been elected as an At-Large Councilor.”

Four of the seven City Council seats will see new faces.

Ward 1

In Ward 1, incumbent Councilor Holly Lasagna defeated challenger Michael Farrell, a former councilor and School Committee member, 471-189.

Ward 2

Newcomer Tim MacLeod defeated long-time incumbent Bob Hayes, 481-476.

Ward 3

Ward 3 will see a new councilor after Andrew Titus opted out of running for re-election. Newcomer Stephen Milks defeated former councilor and farmer Dan Herrick by a 436-317 vote.

Ward 4

Ward 4 will also see a new face, as Alfreda Fournier steps away from the council. Brian Carrier, a Planning Board member, defeated Rhyanna Larose, a member of the Conservation Commission, 282-236.

Ward 5

Councilor Leroy Walker ran for re-election unopposed. He received 615 votes.

