LEWISTON – Willie M. Beauchesne “Wild Bill”, 91, of Leeds and formerly of Auburn peacefully passed away on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lewiston on August 20, 1928, a son of the late Alphege and Marie (Michaud) Beauchesne. He grew up in the Auburn area and attended local schools there.

Later on, Willie met and eventually married the love of his life, Jeanne d’arc Pelletier in Lewiston at St. Mary’s Church and they spent 68 wonderful years together. During that time, Willie worked in Freeport and Lewiston as a leather cutter in the shoe and purse industry. He lived a beautiful full life. He loved to fish, hunt and was a great entertainer in the Mountain Dews, a local band, featuring blue grass music. Willie was the life of the party with his story telling and jokes that would make you laugh until you cried. You could often find him enjoying his little piece of Heaven out on the back deck with a cigar in one hand and a drink in the other. He was also very passionate about spending quality time with his family. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his five children, Robert Beauchesne and his wife Susan, Joanne Doucette and her husband Roger, Jackie Poulin and her husband Dana, Larry Beauchesne and his wife Susan and Jane Kyllonen and her husband Ron. He also leaves behind his 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson along with his sister, Doris Biron.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jeanne d’arc; as well as his four brothers, Richard, Donald, Burt and Roland; and a great-great-grandson.

Condolences may be shared with Willie’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A Liturgy of the Word service will take place on Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

