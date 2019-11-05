SABATTUS — Voters elected four people to fill vacancies on two boards Tuesday.

Selectmen Mark Duquette and Richard Lacombe were returned to their seats with 270 and 239 votes, respectively. Neither had any opposition.

For two open seats on the Sanitary/Water District board of trustees, J.P. Normand Laplante and Jeffrey Baril received 165 and 163, respectively. Zachary Campbell got 99 votes and Bruce Lovett had 78.

No one sought two vacancies on the Budget Committee and two alternate seats on the Planning Board.

However, Zachary Campbell received six write-in votes and Bruce Parker received two write-in votes for the three-year terms on the Budget Committee.

Campbell also received six write-in votes for Planning Board alternate for three years, while Tonia Curran-Arnold received 6 write-ins for an alternate, also for three years.

Voters approved the statewide infrastructure bond by a tally of 234-123 and the constitutional amendment on petition signatures by a tallye of 232-126.

