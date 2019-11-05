SOUTH PORTLAND — The man arrested and charged with sexual assault at Mayflower Massage in the Maine Mall on Oct. 31 was an employee, police confirmed Tuesday.
“A female patron had visited the establishment for a massage; however (she) reported other suspicious activity occurring during her visit,” Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd said an Oct. 31 news release.
Police say Huaien Liu, 55, of South Portland was arrested after a brief investigation on charges of unlawful sexual touching, unlawful sexual contact and assault. He remained at Cumberland County Jail on $1,000 bail as of Nov. 5.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Lt. Todd Bernard said in Nov. 5 interview that he could not say whether the woman who filed a complaint with mall security after visiting the business on Oct. 28 was the victim of the alleged assault or if she witnessed an assault take place.
Bernard said officials are waiting to see if more victims come forward. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Jon Stearns at 799-5511, ext. 7212.
