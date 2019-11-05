DEAR SUN SPOTS: Excelsior Grange at 446 Harris Hill Road in Poland is sponsoring a veterinary clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16. Don McLean, DVM, will offer the following vaccinations: rabies for cats and dogs, $10; distemper for cats and dogs, $15; kennel cough for dogs, $15; leukemia for cats, $25; and Lyme for dogs, $25.

— Claire, Poland

ANSWER: This important service Dr. McLean is offering benefits all pet owners in the area. Thanks for reminding readers that this annual event is coming up.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am reading Elizabeth Strout’s book, “Olive, Again” and was told it was made into a movie. Where is it playing locally?

— Meg, no town

ANSWER: Strout’s new book has not been made into a movie (yet). However, the Pulitzer Prize- winning novel “Olive Kitteridge,” published in 2008, was made into a four-part miniseries that you can stream on HBO or purchase on DVD through Amazon. This movie, which won numerous awards, stars Frances McDormand who plays Olive exceedingly well and Richard Jenkins’ performance as her husband, Henry, is heart-breakingly wonderful. I loved it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: An acquaintance of mine is always putting nutritional yeast flakes on everything she eats. What exactly is it? I don’t know anything about it.

ANSWER: This savory “superfood”, which is naturally dairy- and gluten-free, and vegan, can be found in the bulk section of the grocery store or health food store or comes in a shaker container similar to Parmesan cheese. It comes from a species of yeast known as Saccharomyces cerevisiae. It’s similar to the yeast used in baking, but it undergoes a heating and drying process that renders it inactive. Bob’s Red Mill and Bragg’s are two brand names. It has a bit of a cheesy, nutty flavor to it and comes in granules, powder or flakes.

A quarter cup contains only about 60 calories has mega-doses of B vitamins, including folic acid, plus protein, iron and potassium, and with no saturated fat or sugar. It’s also very low in sodium with only 25 milligrams per serving.

Furthermore, fortified nutritional yeast supports the body’s immune system and reduces inflammation.

Nutritional yeast is not the ideal food for those who have gout, IBS, glaucoma, hypertension, or yeast sensitivity.

If you want to try it, look for labeling that says “nutritionally fortified.” I was introduced to nutritional yeast by a vegan friend and really love the stuff. I don’t eat popcorn, steamed vegetables, or scrambled eggs without it. I store the flakes in a Mason jar and keep it right next to the salt and pepper.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: