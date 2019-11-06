It has actually happened, we are “falling back.” What a term! It doesn’t conjure up imaginings of anything “propelling forward!” Oh, so what, now we will spend more time in our kitchens creating delicious foods for our loving families and they WILL love us for it!

I am taking a series of cooking classes at Williams Sonoma near where I live in California. You, my lucky readers, will learn along with me. This past week I learned all about pie crust. Perfect timing since we will all be making a pie or two during the holidays. Here are two recipes for perfect pie crusts. One is flaky, one is sweet.

I will be using my pastry board made for me so lovingly by my Uncle Bert and my rolling pin, made with love by my cousin Donald. With these implements I cannot fail! Love conquers all. Be brave and give these recipes a try. Bon Appetit!

Pate Brisee (Flaky Pie Crust)

Ingredients:

1½ cups all purpose flour

1Tbs. sugar

½ tsp. salt

8 Tbs. unsalted butter (one stick) cut up and chilled in the fridge.

4 Tbs. ice water (more in case you need it)

Prepare:

Combine dry ingredients. Stir with a fork Cut the butter into the dry ingredients using a fork. Add the ice water. If the dough seems dry add more water. Gather the dough together. Shape and chill, wrapped in saran wrap. When cold, roll out the dough after dividing it in half. Fill with your favorite filling, cover with remaining crust and bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes.

Pate Sucree (Sweet Pie Crust)

Ingredients:

1¼ cups all purpose flour

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

¼ tsp. water

8 Tbs. cold unsalted butter (one stick)

2 egg yolks

1 tbs. heavy cream

Prepare:

Combine dry ingredients Cut the butter into the dry ingredients Mix until the dough looks like parmessan cheese Add the egg yolk and cream Mix Wrap in Saran and chill When cold, roll out the dough. Bake the crust at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool and fill with pudding or pumpkin filling.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: