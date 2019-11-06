Andrew Fleming became the 31st player at the University of Maine to reach the 1,000-point career milestone in the midst of a dominating performance and a win in the Black Bears’ season-opener on Wednesday night.

Fleming, who attended Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School prior to transferring to Bangor, scored 37 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the field and 13-for-15 from the free throw line, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists to lead the Black Bears to an 84-64 win over Merrimack College at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Fleming reached the milestone with a free throw for his 12th point of the game. That also gave the Black Bears (1-0) at 20-5 lead midway through the first half. He went on to finish the half with 20 points as Maine went into the break with a 43-33 lead.

Merrimack (0-1) got as close as six points on a Juvaris Hayes layup with 14:47 left in the game. But the Black Bears pulled away by holding the visitors without a field goal for nearly eight minutes while going on a 19-2 run.

Vilgot Larsson added 19 points and five assists for Maine. Jordan Minor led Merrimack with 16 points.

