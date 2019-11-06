AUBURN — A&L Laboratory, in conjunction with Flagship Cinemas Auburn and Maine’s Marines-Toys For Tots, are working to put smiles on children’s faces this Christmas season by giving a big screen showing of “The Polar Express” on Saturday, Nov. 16. Admission is free with either a new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation for Toys for Tots.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the movie will begin at 10 a.m. Plan to arrive early. Tickets are not sold in advance and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a 50/50 raffle and several door prizes donated by area businesses. Last year’s event was a success, with hundreds of people viewing “The Polar Express.” Toys were collected and over $500 in cash donations raised.

Businesses that would like to participate in the Toys for Tots campaign can donate raffle items for door prizes, which will be raffled before and after the movie. Popular items include gift certificates and toys. Every company that donates will be listed on the website, Facebook page and promotional materials. Donations are requested by Monday, Nov. 11. They can be dropped off at Riverview Plaza, 155 Center St., Building C, or mailed to P.O. Box 1507, Auburn, ME 04211. For pick-up, call 207-784-5354.

The A&L Laboratory Facebook page announces a raffle for four coach seat tickets (a $125 value) for the Polar Express Train Ride through the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Company. The train departs Portland for a journey to the “North Pole” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. One winner will be drawn at random on Saturday, Nov. 9.

They are also auctioning off a group of premier seats to be reserved for Nov. 16. Make a donation now by bidding on seats in lieu of bringing a toy the day of the event. The winner will also receive a $20 gift certificate to the concession stand, and there will be a special gift for each child in the group when they arrive. The auction is taking place on Facebook until noon Nov. 11. The winner will be notified that day and will have 48 hours to pay in person or via PayPal. If payment is not received, the seats will be awarded to the second highest bidder. All funds raised during the auction will go to Toys for Tots. The starting bid is $20. Bid in $5 increments.

« Previous

filed under: