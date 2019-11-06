FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert Series will present New Hampshire native Kyle Carey on Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., for a ‘Pie Social’. Kyle makes a unique fusion of Appalachian and Celtic music she likes to call ‘Gaelic Americana’. Having learned Scottish Gaelic to the point of fluency–her music is an expression and exploration of the deep connection between Appalachia’s Celtic roots. Many critics have likened her to being a mix of Loreena McKennitt and Alison Krauss.

Kyle has released two full-length albums, and her third ‘The Art of Forgetting’ (which was recorded in Louisiana and produced by Dirk Powell) features folks like Rhiannon Giddens, John McCusker and Mike McGoldrick. The album was released last January on the World Music Network’s Riverboat Records out of London–who through Redeye in the US–charted at #9 on Billboard’s Heatseeker’s Northeast Chart, #24 on the EuroAmericana Charts, #12 on the NACC Charts and #3 on the American Folk DJ Charts. In December, PopMatters named the album one of the ’20 Best Folk Albums of 2018’ – To hear a sampling of her works go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZxEC_Sy0l8. The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for high school and college students, $5 for elementary students. Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.

