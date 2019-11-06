Gallery 302 in Bridgton will present a new exhbit, “Sky,” opening Saturday, Nov. 9, and running through Nov. 29. The show is specific to all Bridgton Art Guild members. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 207-647-2787.
