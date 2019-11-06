LEWISTON – Christopher C. Portell, 41, passed away at his home in Lewiston on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Chris was born on Nov. 11, 1977 in Concord, Mass., son of Leonard (Rusty) Portell and Linda Phipps. Chris grew up in Westford, Mass. and graduated from Westford Academy in 1995. He attended Middlesex Community College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting from Kaplan University. He worked several years as a medical assistant providing services to adults who needed support and care.

Chris’s heart and soul were always with the loves of his life, his son and daughter. He was a loving, giving and caring friend who was there to help whenever his friends needed a helping hand. Chris spent many hours volunteering with the Dominican Sisters at Loaves and Fishes in Sabattus, Maine and recently at the Looking Ahead Clubhouse in Lewiston.

Chris is survived by his children, Maximus and Violet Portell of NorthMonmouth; father, Leonard (Rusty) Portell and Janet Hannon of Leominster, Mass., stepmother, Deborah Seeley and her husband Ron of Shirley, Mass.; sister, Rebecca Barrett and her husband Kevin of Tenants Harbor; nephew, Nicholas Barrett; and several uncles, aunts and cousins living in Massachusetts, Maine and Missouri. He also leaves his faithful companion, Happy.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Phipps; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Marie Portell and maternal grandparents, Robert and Ruby Phipps.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Chris’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A Memorial Service is being held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston. 70 Horton St. Lewiston, ME. 207-784-4584.

Donations may be made in memory of Chris to:

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation-New England Chapter

60 Walnut St.

Wellesley Hills, MA. 02481

