TRI-TOWN — Members of George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, Frank L Mitchell Post 3335 VFW and Lane-Dube Post 33 AmVets and their Auxiliaries will gather on Monday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

The public is invited to attend any of these services that will remember and honor past and present veterans and the sacrifices they gave so Americans can enjoy the freedoms enjoyed in this great nation.

Note the change in times to end at 11 a.m. in Fayette on the 11th day of the 11th month, the same time when the Armistice was signed ending World War 1.

Schedule

9:30 a.m. Gather at Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge

9:40 a.m. Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad. Honoring those who were lost at sea.

10:05 a.m Brettuns Memorial for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad

10:30 a.m Livermore Falls Union Park for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad

10:40 a.m Jay WWII Monument, for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad

11 a.m Fayette Memorial, for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad

