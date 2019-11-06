Veterans Day services will be held in the Tri-Town region on Monday, Nov. 11 ending at 11 a.m. at the Fayette Town Office. In this file photo the AMVETS firing squad gave a 21-gun salute at a similar service there. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo

TRI-TOWN — Members of George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, Frank L Mitchell Post 3335 VFW and Lane-Dube Post 33 AmVets and their Auxiliaries will gather on Monday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

The public is invited to attend any of these services that will remember and honor past and present veterans and the sacrifices they gave so Americans can enjoy the freedoms enjoyed in this great nation.

Note the change in times to end at 11 a.m. in Fayette on the 11th day of the 11th month, the same time when the Armistice was signed ending World War 1.

Schedule
9:30 a.m. Gather at Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge
9:40 a.m. Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad. Honoring those who were lost at sea.
10:05 a.m Brettuns Memorial for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad
10:30 a.m Livermore Falls Union Park for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad
10:40 a.m Jay WWII Monument, for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad
11 a.m Fayette Memorial, for prayer, wreath-laying, firing squad

filed under:
fayette maine, jay maine, livermore falls maine, livermore maine, Veterans Day services
