BRIDGTON — The community of artists at Gallery 302 in Bridgton are the type of friends it’s good to have. When Holly

Best, one of their long-time members, needed some help with ongoing medical bills, a raffle was held to raise some funds. Artist Sam Morgan donated a painting titled “Polar Bears” for the raffle. The raffle raised over a thousand dollars. On October 12th , the winning ticket for the raffle was drawn and the winner was Grace Guiley from New York. She and her family were very excited to have won this beautiful piece of artwork. The gallery thanks the many patrons who purchased raffle tickets. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton.

