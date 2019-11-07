AREA — Starting in November, New Ventures Maine will offer a few tuition-free workshops designed to get a handle on your finances and your personal power.

Building Confidence, a hands-on class intended for people who are ready to tap more of their potential, will run for three consecutive Tuesday evenings through Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. Body language, taming fears, mindfulness, and retraining your inner critic are all addressed in this

popular class.

Starting in December, three personal finance workshops, Your Money Personality, Credit Clean Up, and Spending Plans have the potential to lift you out of your financial woes. Money personalities, identifying what you really want, and establishing effective money habits are all explored with the goal of getting you closer to where you want to

be financially.

These classes are unique and open to all adults. Anyone who is interested in bolstering their confidence and feeling more empowered and included, or who’s interested in gaining a better grip on their personal money management is welcome to attend. Regarding the Building Confidence class, the facilitator shares, “Owning your voice and building your confidence is key to lessening anxiety and stepping into who you came here to be. If you practice and apply the techniques shared, there’s no end to where they can take you. This class helps you take stock, explore options, connect with other people, access useful resources, and create a clearer path forward.”

Participants in these previous classes with New Ventures Maine say:

“This is a good class for resetting energy; why feel anxious when tools are available to handle fear?”

“I liked spending time with people that actually admit they have struggles!”

“I’ve been able to look closer at where exactly my money is going, and found new tools (towards) a better, more secure financial future.”

NVME creates an empowering environment for Maine people to define and achieve their career, financial, and small business goals. Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, they help people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets. NVME is a statewide community outreach program of the University of Maine at Augusta/University of Maine System.

Building Confidence runs Thursdays Dec. 3 – 17 from 5:30 – 8 p.m., and the three-part money series runs Nov. 7 – 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and there is no cost for coaching and classes. For more information or to register, contact Chris Morin, 753-6531, or register online at newventuresmaine.org.

