LOVELL — Chili & Chowder Challenge plus Maine Beer Tasting

Calling all Chili and Chowder aficionados! The Second Annual Bowls & Brews will be held on Saturday, November 9th from 4-6 p.m. at the Lovell VFW Hall on Smart’s Hill Road. This event will provide an opportunity for both professional and amateur chefs to compete for top awards and bragging rights.

Bowls & Brews donates all profits to MSAD 72’s Sunshine Backpack Food Program. This Program sends weekend food home to children in need in the three elementary schools within the system. Residents, businesses and organizations throughout western Maine and Mt Washington Valley are invited to participate. There are two distinct categories: People’s Choice and Judges’ Favorites. Special awards will be given to all winners. Building on last year’s large and enthusiastic turnout, the well-known musical trio of Dave Kobrenski, Jed Wilson and Craig Bryan will be playing. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for ages 12-17 and free for children 11 and under.

In addition to the variety of great chili and chowder, a number of Maine craft breweries will have their beer available for tasting. This lineup includes: Atlantic Brewery — Bar Harbor; Rock Harbor Brewing — Rockland; Lake St. George Brewing — Liberty; Norway Brewing — Norway; Saco River Brewing — Fryeburg and Oxbow Brewing– Newcastle. And local bakers will be contributing delicious deserts for the popular bake sale! For more information regarding the Second Annual Bowls & Brews, please contact Stan Tupaj at 207-925-1500 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: