WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies league results for Oct. 30

Teams: Bowling Belles 50-22; Willett-Glo? 44-28

Mines in the Gutter 43-29; Designs by Darlene 39-33

Spare Change 30-42;     Just 1 More  30-42

Wreckin Balls 28-44;  Living on a Spare 24-48

High Games: Kay Seefeldt 183; Melissa Malone 177

Gloria Nile 175;    Cecile Willett 166;

Lynn Chellis 160;  Heather Malone 155

Lisa Dube 152;  Michelle Perkins 151

High Series: Kay Seefeldt 481; Melissa Malone 461

Cecile Willett 439;    Lynn Chellis 424

Heather Malone 413;  Michelle Perkins 395

Gloria Nile 392;  Lisa Dube 388

