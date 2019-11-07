WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies league results for Oct. 30
Teams: Bowling Belles 50-22; Willett-Glo? 44-28
Mines in the Gutter 43-29; Designs by Darlene 39-33
Spare Change 30-42; Just 1 More 30-42
Wreckin Balls 28-44; Living on a Spare 24-48
High Games: Kay Seefeldt 183; Melissa Malone 177
Gloria Nile 175; Cecile Willett 166;
Lynn Chellis 160; Heather Malone 155
Lisa Dube 152; Michelle Perkins 151
High Series: Kay Seefeldt 481; Melissa Malone 461
Cecile Willett 439; Lynn Chellis 424
Heather Malone 413; Michelle Perkins 395
Gloria Nile 392; Lisa Dube 388
