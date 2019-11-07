CUMBERLAND — The Mt. Blue High School boys and girls cross country teams were each awarded the Northern Maine Class A Sportsmanship Banners at the State Meet at Twin Brooks Recreation Center in Cumberland on Saturday.
The girls team placed 8th in Class A, amazingly just one point out of 5th place. Kahryn Cullenberg paced Mt. Blue in 12th place with teammates Emma Charles in 15th and Brynne Robbins in 27th. Cullenberg and Charles will move on to the New England Championships next Saturday in Manchester, Connecticut.
Also racing for the Mt. Blue girls were Moriah Reusch, Bridget Reusch, Giulia Johnson, and Gracie Ward.
The boys season ended a week earlier as they missed qualifying for the State Meet finishing one spot (9 points) behind final qualifier Brewer.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bennett recognized for service
-
Advertiser Democrat
Paris veterans groups launching holiday drive for enlisted serving away from home
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen approve sewer rate increase
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Sandhill Cranes Part 2
-
The Bethel Citizen
CPS ON PARADE