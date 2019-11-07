Mainers should expect rain and even snow in some areas Thursday.

Rain is expected develop between 2 and 4 p.m. Then precipitation should move out as the cold air settles in, therefore this storm will not have the chance to become what it could have been.

Many towns are still expected to see first flakes of the season though, and that will happen Thursday night between 8 p.m. and midnight.

The snow won’t be much, only a coating to 2 inches for the Lewiston-Auburn area. The northern and eastern Maine will see higher amounts.

Northwest gusts over 30 mph and temps will be in the 30s with wind chills in the teens are expected Friday.

A more significant storm still appears to be in the cards next week. There’s a ton of cold air around, and we don’t see how we don’t get out of this pattern without a decent snow event.

We’re thinking Tuesday may bring snow and wintry mix.

