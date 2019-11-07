GRAY – Everett A. Davis, of Gray, ME, died Oct. 31, 2019, at age 81. Everett was a man who fully embraced life and inspired family, friends, and new acquaintances alike with his positive energy and action.He grew up in Auburn, graduated from Edward Little High School and Gorham State Teachers College, and earned graduate degrees in education at Indiana University. He was a retired professor of education at the University of Southern Maine, a devoted Bible scholar and teacher, and a gifted and lifelong athlete. He was cherished as a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather, and a loyal and generous mentor and friend. Wherever he went, he strove to lift the spirits of others. His motto: “We win.” Everett is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith; his children Michael (Kristin) Davis and Dyana (Paul) Dubay; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Gertrude Davis; his sister Olive, his brothers Norman (Bud), Charles, and William (Bill), who was killed in action at Iwo Jima. A celebration of Everett’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at Spring Meadows Country Club, 59 Lewiston Rd., in Gray, with lunch following. To express condolences and to participate in Everett’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the:Lakes EnvironmentalAssociation230 Main St.Bridgton, ME 04009

« Previous

Next »