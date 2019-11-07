NEW GLOUCESTER – At age 95, having resided in New Gloucester, Maine and Millis, Mass., John Santos, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center following a cancer diagnosis.

John was born in Needham, Mass. on July 3, 1924. He was the oldest of five children born to John and Mary (Picone) Santos.

John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mae (Queen) Santos of New Gloucester, formally of Millis, Mass.

John is also survived by his five children, Robin Rojee-Taillefer and her husband Joseph Taillefer of Norfolk, Mass., Lisa Link and her husband John of Mequon, Wisc., John Santos Jr. of Franklin, Mass., Charles Santos and his wife Kristen of Kennesaw, Ga., Amy Pooser and James MacIntyre of Paeonian Springs, Va.; and their mother Ellen Santos of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Millis, Mass.; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

John is further survived by Mae’s children Nancy Alger and her late husband James of New Gloucester, Richard Hunter of Bidderford, Jim Queen of Limmington, Bob Queen of New Gloucester,and Karen Van De Werf and her late husband Harry of W. Bath; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

John served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was stationed on the USS Chara in the South Pacific where he drove invasion barges. He lived most of his life in Millis, Mass. where he enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling, was a huge Red Sox fan and was a volunteer fireman. He and his parents were the owners of Millis Brook Farm, Greenhouses and Florist for over 35 years.

Almost 20 years ago he and his wife, Mae, retired to New Gloucester. John quickly realized that retirement wasn’t for him. He built greenhouses and continued his passion for growing beautiful flowering plants. He also loved his trips to the casino and his faithful companion and ever-present comforter, Lucie the corgi. One of his joys was to travel the country in his camper to attend Veteran’s reunions. He was a member of numerous Veterans’ organizations including; Medway, MA, VFW post # 1526, American Legion post # 86 Gray, ME and Amvets post # 6 New Gloucester, ME.

Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home will preside over a graveside service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Millis, Mass. on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

For more information please call 508-376-2000 or visit robertsmitchellcaruso.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John’s name to:

Disabled American Veterans https://www.dav.org/ or:

Shiners Hospital for Children https://www.

shrinershospitalsfor

children.org/shc or:

St Jude Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/

