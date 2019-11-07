SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Sue Bristol passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2019 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

Born in Lewiston in 1946 to Agnes and Paul Paradis, Sue received her primary and secondary education in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School as Salutatorian in 1964. She entered Bates College that fall on a full scholarship.

Following college, in 1968 Sue returned to Edward Little High School where she taught chemistry for three years. In 1971 Sue married James Bristol whom she met at Bates and together they began a 48 year journey of loving marriage.

Sue’s career and life’s activities included high school teaching, laboratory research, and tutor to special needs college students. Throughout her life she fully enjoyed motherhood with all of its joys and responsibilities.

During her lifetime, Sue and her family lived in Maine, New Hampshire, Michigan, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Arizona.

She leaves behind her loving husband Jim; three children and their spouses, Jonathan and Becky Bristol, Jason and Heather Bristol, and Jennifer and Kevin Brown; as well as five grandchildren, Ethan Brown, Alexandra Bristol, Kaitlyn Bristol, Oliver Brown, and Katherine Bristol. Sue was an only child and she also leaves behind her cousins Blaine Patrick and Neil Patrick who were like brothers to her.

She will be remembered as a kind, caring, and thoughtful person of great integrity and she will be missed by family and friends alike. We celebrate Sue Bristol’s life and good works on this earth.

A private service is planned for Nov. 16, in Collinsville, Conn.

In lieu of flowers,

memorials may be sent in Sue’s name to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

https://www.alz.org